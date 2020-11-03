Share:

A Frontier Corps soldier embraced martyrdom while two others sustained injuries when terrorists attacked their security check post along the Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan’s Zhob district on Tuesday, the military said.

Naik Fakhr Abbas, 22, was martyred and two other FC soldiers injured in the ambush, military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

The security check post was located in Zhob’s Manzaikai sector, it added.

Pakistan has consistently been raising the issue with the Afghan authorities for effective border management on their side of the border to check the cross-border terrorist incidents.

Last month, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and another was injured on the Pak-Afghan border after terrorists attacked a post in the Bajaur sector.

Terrorists fired from across on a Pakistan Army post along the Pak- Afghan Border in Bajaur, the military’s media wing tweeted. “Resultantly, Havaldar Tanveer embraced Shahadat while one soldier got injured,” it further maintained.