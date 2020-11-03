Share:

LAHORE - In a surprise move, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday made a key change in his media team by replacing Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan with Dr Firdous Aashiq Awan leaving many guessing at the reasons behind this important decision.

This is for the second time that portfolio of Fayyaz Chohan has been changed. He was first removed as Information Minister last year due to his controversial remarks about the Hindu Community. He was reassigned this portfolio after a gap of four months.

Mr Chohan was holding additional charge of information department but he has been allowed to retain the portfolio of Colonies department. Dr Firdous Awan has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information in place of Javaid Akhtar.

She has previously served as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information. She was replaced by Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa in April this year. Senator Shibli Faraz was also inducted into the federal cabinet as Information Minister as part of the same move at that time.

Also, the Chief Minister removed Minister for Cooperatives Mehar Muhammad Aslam and Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warriach from their offices. The two portfolios are now lying vacant.

Several reasons are being attributed to the sudden removal of Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan as Information Minister. Sources said that he was removed because he gave interview to an Indian news channel last week and tried to become a spokesperson for the Pakistan Army without seeking permission from the quarters concerned. Mr Chohan also could not confront the anchor and cut a sorry figure at the interview, they further stated.

Party sources, however, said that federal government’s social media team was not happy with Chohan as he wanted to make new inductions of his choice. He was also having coordination issues with the social media team, they said.

A source in Punjab government said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was not satisfied with his performance as Information Minister as he was more inclined to respond on the political issues rather than focusing on his primary job. Also, he would not effectively put across his point of view to the audience, they claimed.

Meanwhile, talking to the media after this development, Fayyz Chohan expressed his complete ignorance about the decision of his removal as Information Minister.

Also, in a tweet, Firdous Aashiq said she was “greatly humbled and honoured with the confidence that my great leader Imran Khan has shown in myself and my ability. I am also deeply thankful to the honourable CM for making me a part of his team.”

“It is with great humility that I accept this tremendous responsibility. God willing, I will try and do my level best to change the information landscape of the Government of Punjab for the better to the best of my ability,” she tweeted.