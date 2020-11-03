Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emeer Senator Sirajul Haq has deplored that the government had failed to bring killers of Maulana Samiul Haq to justice even after two years. Address­ing a ceremony in memory of late leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami here on Monday, Sirajul Haq re­gretted that killing of Mau­lana Sami was not the first unsolved crime mystery in the history of Pakistan. He added that the people had seen many others top level murders including the first prime minister with the killers yet to be traced or known. He said the Indian involvement in terror ac­tivities could not be ruled out because New Delhi had always desired to de­stabilize the country since its independence in 1947. Now, he added, Modi re­gime bent up creating un­rest and peace and order situation in Afghanistan.