ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged that the federal government tried to oust a Supreme Court judge with mala fide intentions.
Senior PPP leader Taj Haider said the opposition cannot promote a judge of the Supreme Court as there was a set procedure for promotion of judges based on their respective seniority.
“It is the government which with mala fide intentions duly noted by the Supreme Court in their Judgment of 23 October 2020 had through concocted charges tried to oust a highly respected Judge,” Haider, a Member of the PPP Core Committee, said in a statement.
He said Prime Minister Imran Khan in a “thoughtless outburst of sentiments” had exposed and proved his “mala fide against the said judge once again” in his speech in Gilgit on November 1.
He said the Prime Minister in his Gilgit speech, while attacking the opposition and offering incentives to voters was committing violation of the Code of Conduct of Gilgit Baltistan Elections and Electoral Laws.
“What an irony that a habitual law breaker has the cheek to continue his tirade against a highly respected judge of the Supreme Court. What was this outburst if not a predetermined Contempt of Court,” he added.