LAHORE - On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance & Development has approved Rs 40 lakh grant-in-aid for Dar-ul-Islam Library Bagh-i-Jinnah Lahore and Rs10.90 crore for purchase of CT scan machine for Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital Sialkot.

In this regard, the CM has reiterated to provide resources for public welfare while rectifying the disorder of the past governments.

The PTI government is moving in the right direction to provide the best facilities to the citizens, he said.