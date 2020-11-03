Share:

Peshawar - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has criticized the Opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) saying the opposition was united to save its leaders from accountability, and the moment is not made for the interest of the people.

He said the government is not afraid of rallies and protests.

“Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz can’t break walnuts together, they are not made to break governments”, Shaukat Yousafzai in a statement.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the Opposition should take to the streets when the government was not ready to listen to them, “we are repeatedly inviting them for talks.”

“It is a great achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan that all the thieves came together before the elections. All frustrated and rejected politicians have become part of the PDM,” said Shaukat Yousafzai.

He said that the Pak Army is our pride and due to their sacrifices, there is peace in the country today.

Open criticism of the Army is a proof that PDM’s bubble is about to burst, added the minister.

He further said that the PDM should not hold their rally in Peshawar due to the threat of terrorism and Covid-19 recent new layer.