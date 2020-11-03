Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said hybrid model has failed and asked government to reveal details if it has recovered any looted money in last two years.

Talking to media persons, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that federal ministers were busy in making statements instead of focusing on issues of public and asked them to reveal achievements of their respective ministries during last two years.

The PML-N leader claimed that corruption in sugar and wheat crises had topped Rs300 and Rs400 billion respectively. Inflation has increased problems of masses due to incompetence of incumbent government, he said.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that country was passing through strange times and blamed ‘hybrid model’ for current situation of Pakistan. He claimed that government was giving immunity to people who were running CPEC as National Assembly (NA) had passed a bill that barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from taking action against officials of CPEC authority.

NA passed a bill barred NAB taking action against officials CPEC

He further said that they were also waiting for a suo moto notice on kidnapping of Inspector General (IG) Sindh. Reacting to posters against Ayaz Sadiq, he said names of people behind display of posters, worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, in Lahore should be revealed.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that current rule of oppression was about to end soon as legs of rulers were already shaking and vowed to continue opposition movement till government was sent packing. He also condemned bringing Shehbaz Sharif in an armored vehicle for hearing at accountability court and accused PM Imran Khan of personal vengeance against PML-N leaders.

Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the attitude towards Hamza Shehbaz in the jail is visible to everyone. Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were unjustly detained and warned that PM Imran Khan would be held accountable if anything happened to PML-N president.