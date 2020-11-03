Share:

LAHORE - Seventeen wickets fell on the opening day of the fourth round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Second XI teams between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at KCCA Stadium in Karachi. According to information made available here, bowlers dominated the first day of the match. After being put into bat, Central Punjab were bowled out for 138 in 54.1 overs. Bilawal Iqbal remained unbeaten on 43. For KP, M Wasim Jr grabbed 3-28, while Asad Afridi, Asif Afridi and Irfanullah Shah took two wickets apiece. In reply, KP in their first innings were 100-7 when stumps were drawn. M Haris made 34. Kamran Afzal grabbed 5-34 for Central Punjab. Umar Waheed’s decision to bat first backfired as Northern were bundled out for 169 in 64.1 overs while a five-wicket haul from Sindh’s Shahnawaz bowled out Southern Punjab for 126. SCORES IN BRIEF: CENTRAL PUNJAB 138 all out, 54.1 overs (Bilawal Iqbal 43*; M Wasim Jr 3-28, Asad Afridi 2-18, Irfanullah Shah 2-21, Asif Afridi 2-49) vs KP 100-7, 35 overs (M Haris 34; Kamran Afzal 5-34). NORTHERN 169 all out, 64.1 overs (Kashif Iqbal 49; M Talha 4-17, Jalat Khan 3-46, Hayatullah 2-72) vs BALOCHISTAN 134-3, 29 overs (Awais Zia 63*; Farhan Shafiq 2-32). SOUTHERN PUNJAB 126 all out, 59 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 35; Shahnawaz 5-31, Abrar Ahmed 3-34) vs SINDH 52-1, 27 overs (Shehzar Mohammad 27*).