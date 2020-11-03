Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has said that Kashmiris are masters of their land and destiny and India will not be allowed to snatch their land through changing the Muslim majority character of the territory. Addressing a religious congregation at Botingoo in Sopore, he said Kashmir was a disputed territory and a political problem, deep rooted in the political conscientious of world, which needs to be understood by the Indian authorities, Kashmir Media Service reported on Monday. The event was attended by a large number of religious scholars, students and common people. “We are giving sacrifices and are patient to reach our goal of freedom,” he said and added that it was not an administrative issue but a political problem, which needs to be resolved through a political dialogue between Pakistan India and the real representatives of people of Jammu and Kashmir.