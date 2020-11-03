Share:

Timergara - Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption MPA Malik Shafiullah Khan on Monday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was committed to curb all kinds of corruption.

He said that the anti-corruption department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had recovered 99.82 million, detected losses of Rs 26.71 million besides sending 37 cases to various courts during the year 2020.

Talking to this scribe here at his residence in Saddo, the MPA said that during the year a total of 2850 cases of corruption were dealt, out of which 1225 were disposed of while 1625 were under process.

Shafiullah Khan said that so far 34 FIRs were registered by the directorate of anti-corruption in which 93 accused were charged, out of which 53 were arrested while 40 were on bail before arrest. He said that Rs 99.78 million were recovered from the accused (Rs 33.56 million in cash while Rs 948.6 million in shape of land). Similarly, losses amounting to Rs 26.73 million were detected during technical inspections. The Special Assistant to CM further said that so far 7 traps had been conducted in which eight officials had been caught red handed while receiving illegal gratification. The lawmaker was of the view that people had voted to the PTI for eradicating the menace of corruption from society and its anti-corruption directorate would never compromise on the government stand.