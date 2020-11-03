Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkwha government has issued a circular to all departments regarding stricter coronavirus SOPs as 100 new cases of the disease emerged in the province and one patient died on Monday.

The circular states that there would be no entry to government offices without masks and that the entry of visitors would be restricted from today. It added that the non-essential staff and particularly the ailing ones should not attend offices.

It also calls for observing physical distancing as well as other Corona SOPs at mosques and avoiding gatherings. The KP Assembly has also banned the entry of visitors and guests into the premises of the assembly, speaker’s house and MPAs’ hostel. One dead, 100 new cases: Meanwhile, one patient of Corona died and 100 new cases emerged in KP on Monday.

A spokesman for the Health Department said that another 49 people recovered from the contagion on the day. Since the corona broke out so far, the disease has claimed 1,280 lives in the province while the total number of cases recorded on Monday since the outbreak were 399704. Peshawar is leading all other district of KP SCHOOL SEALED IN MANSEHRA: A school for girls was sealed here on Monday after four students tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sundus Arshad Malik, the additional assistant commissioner, sealed the Government High School for Girls for five days. After closure, the disinfection of the building and rooms was started.

It may be mentioned here that there has been little regard for SOPs among the public as the markets remain overcrowded in various districts of KP, even in the provincial capital Peshawar. On the other hand, there has been speculation among public circles that the government authorities want to blow the corona cases out of proportion because it wants to foil the protest moment launched by the PDM.