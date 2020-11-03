Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday gave a last chance to counsel of the Federal Minister Faisal Vawda to appear before the commission in Vawda’s dual nationality case. The commission due to absence of lawyer of Faisal Vawda adjourned the hearing until November 24 and directed the lawyer of the counsel to appear before the commission on the next hearing. During the hearing, the lawyer of the petitioner said that the minister concealed the American passport during the time of submitting documents to the returning officer. It is important to mention here that the commission earlier had said that the verdict of the case against Faisal Vawda will be announced on one sided details if the counsel of the minister failed to appear before the commission. In another case against the disqualification of PPP’s leader Faryal Talpur, the commission postponed the hearing due to the incomplete quorum of members.