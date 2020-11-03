Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between motorcycle and loaded mini truck near Petroleum Check Post at Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road here on Monday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Pathan s/o Faiz Bukhash (58) resident of Bhuttapur was returning home from the market when a speeding loaded mini truck collided with the motorcycle. Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital from where the body was handed over to the heirs. Sadar police Muzaffargarh has started the investigations into the incident. According to initial reports, the mishap occurred due to over speeding of the loaded mini truck, police sources said.