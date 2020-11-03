Share:

ISLAMABAD - Our very own multi-talented star, Ahmed Ali Butt will be debuting into the international cinema by playing a pivotal role in the forthcoming UK Punjabi film “PhatteDindeChakk Punjabi”.

Sharing the big screen with Gippy Grewal, NeeruBajwa and Annu Kapoor just to name a few, PhatteDindeChakk Punjabi is a joint collaboration of Humble Motion Pictures and Omjee Star Studios with HKC Entertainment &Cinestar. “PhatteDindeChakk Punjabi” shoot has commenced in UK with a release date in cinemas worldwide on Eid-ul-Adha 2021.

Belonging to a well reputed Punjabi family, the grandson of the legendary late Madam Noor Jehan and son of late ZilleHuma, be it singing, composing, writing, acting, hosting or directing; Ahmed Ali Butt has played a pivotal role within our entertainment industry and is of no surprise that the multitalented star has stepped into the international circuit.