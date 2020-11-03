Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has stepped up investigations into the ‘closure of Roosevelt Hotel’ case and decided to write letters to Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Finance and Establishment divisions for collection of data related.

Last month, Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal took notice of media reports about closing of Roosevelt Hotel, a property of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) situated in New York, from October 31, 2020 and directed DG NAB Rawalpindi to probe the matter. Well placed sources told The Nation that NAB Rawalpindi expedited the investigation of the case. They said that some documents were required for the verification of complaint of Roosevelt hotel and the letters are being sent to authorities in this regard.

Earlier, Chairman NAB issued directions to Rawalpindi Director General NAB to conduct investigation in the matter in detail and the circumstances which led to the closure of over 100-year old hotel, which is situated at the very important and central place of Manhattan, the prime area of New York City (the United States). The Rawalpindi NAB would pinpoint the responsible persons, who did not play their due role in making the hotel profitable and allegedly failed to perform their duties in this regard.