Share:

HYDERABAD - A National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branch in Hyderabad was sealed on Monday after a bank employee had been tested positive for COVID-19 causing difficulty for thousands of government employees and pensioners in drawing their salaries and pension.

The bank sources confirmed that NBP Tower Market branch had been sealed after head cashier Muhammad Hussain Zardari tested positive for novel coronavirus. All the account holders of NBP, Tower Market branch have been asked to contact Baldia branch for any bank transaction including drawing salaries and pension, the sources added.

A banner has also been displayed outside the sealed bank branch for guidance of the account holders to keep in touch with the alternate branch for their transactions.

Meanwhile, all bank employees and the family members of COVID-19 positive employee are being tested for coronavirus, Bank sources said.