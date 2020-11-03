Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave directions to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to come prepare future course of action to mitigate the second wave of the coronavirus. He hinted that there would not be any further restrictions on economic and social activity.

The prime minister stated the policy while chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

PM Imran Khan instructed all stakeholders to strike a balance "between disease control measures and livelihood of people". He also stressed increasing the level of hospital care to cater to surge in coronavirus cases. The NCC endorsed all recently announced safety measures by the NCOC, including implementation of orders to wear face masks in public and reduce timings of markets, restaurants, marriage halls, and enforcement of smart lockdowns.

The NCOC had provided details to the prime minister regarding the current coronavirus situation, the current pattern of the disease spread and the increasing positivity ratio of the pandemic.