MULTAN - An alleged robber was arrested while three personnel of the Dolphin Force sustained injuries in an encounter near Hazoori Bagh Road on late Sunday night. According to police sources, Dolphin Force team No-1 was on routine patrolling when they signaled two suspicious looking motorcyclists to stop near Pakistan Chowk. The motorcyclists, instead of stopping, opened fire at the Dolphin Force personnel and escaped from the scene, prompting the latter to chase them. At last, the cops managed to get hold of one of the motorcyclists namely Umair in an injured condition near Hazoori Bagh while the other managed to escape from the scene. Three officials of the Dolphin Force Javed, Mushtaq and Sohail sustained minor injuries during the exchange of fire with the outlaws. The Force also recovered one pistol, one repeater, bullets and a motorcycle from the possession of those taken into custody. The arrested criminal told police that the name of his other accomplice was Abdul Razzak. Police were conducting raids to arrest Abdur Razzak till the filing of this news. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan visited Nishtar Hospital to inquire after the injured Dolphin force officials. He directed the officers concerned to ensure best health facilities for the injured cops.
Share: