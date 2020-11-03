Share:

MULTAN - An al­leged robber was arrest­ed while three person­nel of the Dolphin Force sustained injuries in an encounter near Hazoori Bagh Road on late Sun­day night. According to police sources, Dolphin Force team No-1 was on routine patrolling when they signaled two suspicious looking mo­torcyclists to stop near Pakistan Chowk. The motorcyclists, instead of stopping, opened fire at the Dolphin Force personnel and escaped from the scene, prompt­ing the latter to chase them. At last, the cops managed to get hold of one of the motorcyclists namely Umair in an in­jured condition near Hazoori Bagh while the other managed to escape from the scene. Three officials of the Dolphin Force Javed, Mushtaq and Sohail sustained mi­nor injuries during the exchange of fire with the outlaws. The Force also recovered one pistol, one repeater, bullets and a motorcycle from the possession of those tak­en into custody. The ar­rested criminal told po­lice that the name of his other accomplice was Abdul Razzak. Police were conducting raids to arrest Abdur Razzak till the filing of this news. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muham­mad Hassan Raza Khan visited Nishtar Hospital to inquire after the in­jured Dolphin force of­ficials. He directed the officers concerned to ensure best health facili­ties for the injured cops.