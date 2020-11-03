Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the mindless attack at Kabul University, resulting in loss of precious lives and injuries to many more.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, said this act of terrorism is particularly despicable as it targeted an institution of learning.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the wounded. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the Afghan people in this hour of grief and sorrow,” the Foreign Office said.

Also, Foreign Office said that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.