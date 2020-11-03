Share:

ISLAMABAD - Also, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is making reconciliatory efforts with utmost sincerity for peace and stability in the region, including the Afghan Peace Process.

He said this during the telephonic conversation with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto on Monday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been saying from day one that dialogue among the Afghan leadership, acceptable to the people of Afghanistan, is the only solution to the Afghan problem.

He said intra-Afghan dialogue taking place in Doha is a good omen for peace in Afghanistan and the Afghan leadership should take advantage of this opportunity in taking these negotiations to their logical conclusion.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised the foreign minister of Finland about the visit of Afghan leaders Abdullah Abdullah, Gulbadin Hikmatyar, and Afghan Velosi Jirga to Pakistan and the positive discussions held during these visits.

The Foreign Minister declared the upcoming conference, being held in Geneva at the end of this month with the cooperation of Finland, the United Nations, and Afghanistan, as vital for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He thanked the Foreign Minister of Finland for inviting him to attend the conference on Afghanistan. He expressed the hope that a strategy for honorable repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan will also be discussed on the occasion.

Both the foreign ministers also agreed to continue the process of bilateral consultation for peace and stability in the region, including the Afghan Peace Process.

Pakistan Saudi Arabia agree to cooperate in IT field

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for global measures including interfaith harmony to overcome the challenge of Islamophobia.

He was talking to his German counterpart Heiko Maas over a telephone on Monday. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Muslims around the world, including Pakistan, are deeply concerned about the growing trend of Islamophobia.

Talking about Afghan peace process, he said Pakistan continues its sincere efforts in this regard.

He said Afghan leadership has a unique opportunity in the form of intra-Afghan talks and the success of these talks is essential for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has always supported Afghan-led, comprehensive dialogue acceptable to Afghans. He said we also need to keep an eye on the elements who want to destabilize the region.

The Foreign Minister also apprised his German counterpart of the continuing and serious human rights violations by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said in defiance of International Law, India wants to change the demography of IIOJ&K.

He urged the International community to play its role to liberate unarmed Kashmiris from Indian oppression.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also extended condolence to his German counterpart over the loss of lives in Germany due to the Corona pandemic. He appreciated the German strategy in containing the spread of Corona Virus. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called for global efforts to tackle the challenge of Corona pandemic.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue consultations on the promotion of bilateral trade, economic cooperation and ongoing efforts for peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to undertake joint efforts for promotion of cooperation in the field of information technology.

The understanding came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Saudi Minister for Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha. Both the Ministers especially deliberated on cooperation in the digital field.