FAISALABAD - Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Faisalabad has distributed pamphlets among 13490 persons during October 2020 in order to create awareness about road safety and traffic rules and regulation. PHP spokesman Sub Inspector Muhammad Rizwan said on Monday that PHP was fully active to control crimes on roads in addition to create awareness among public about road safety. In this connection, the PHP teams visited 32 educational institutions, 24 public places, 20 vehicle stands, 23 commercial markets, 8 villages, 10 hospitals, 10 petrol pumps, 22 goods transport stands and 12 banks during last one month and distributed informative pamphlets, he added.