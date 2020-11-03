Share:

ISLAMABAD - While travel and tourism continue to revive in most parts of the world in the aftermath of the Covid-19 virus pandemic, there is a promising reason to explore Muzaffarabad, the capital city of Azad Kashmir. More than ever, the beautiful Muzaffarabad valley is the place to be for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. When planning your trip, make sure you stay at the Pearl-Continental Hotel, which offers an attractive travel package with the slogan ‘Chalo, ChaloMuzaffarabadChalo!’ In this package, you get to have a one-night stay, complimentary buffet breakfast, and round-trip transportation from Islamabad to Muzaffarabad, just for economical price range. Doesn’t it sound like a dream weekend getaway?Muzaffarabad is situated at the confluence of the Jhelum and Neelum rivers. It is 138 kilometres from Rawalpindi and about 76 kilometres from Abbottabad. Cradled by lofty mountains, the city is a blend of varied cultures and languages. Being the capital of the Jammu & Kashmir state, it has all the necessary modern facilities. Also, there are two historical forts, namely the Red Fort and Black Fort, situated on the opposite sides of the Neelum River. At night, the city lights twinkle bright, offering unforgettable scenes from this popular tourist spot, up in the mountains.