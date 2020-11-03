Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said ending class-based segregation in the education sector is top priority of his government.

Chairing a meeting regarding uniform national curriculum in Islamabad, he said uniform education system is not only the need of modern times, but also a fundamental right of every child. He said the new generation should be fully aware of the life and Sunnah of the Khatim-un-Nabiyyin Hazrat Muhammad [Sallallah-o-Alai-he-Wa Alihi Wassalim] as he is the real role model and His Sunnah is beacon of light for us.

The Prime Minister said the national education policy will improve the education standard and provide equal opportunities to empower all segments of the society. He said success of this system is based on selection of teaching staff and its capacity building. He said the new policy will enable people to get quality education. He said uniform education system will set a precedent to be followed for regional countries.

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood briefed the meeting that introducing uniform syllabus at the national level is aimed at highlighting analytical and creative capabilities of the students. He said besides imparting curricular education and highlighting Pakistani nationalism, this system will instill golden principles of truthfulness, honesty, tolerance, respect, mutual harmony, awareness about climate change, democracy, human rights, sustainable development and personal protection amongst students. He said special focus has been made on character building of the students in the uniform education system.

The meeting was informed that this syllabus has been formulated, while keeping sustainable development goals in view, and this will be applicable in all private and government schools as well as Islamic seminaries, across Pakistan.

PML-N itself is divided on anti-state statement of Ayaz Sadiq, says Imran

It was told that Islamic Studies will be taught as a separate subject from Grade 1 to Grade 12 to promote Islamic teachings. A separate subject under the name of Religious Education will be introduced for students belonging to minority community, which will be offered from Class 1.

The meeting was apprised that the prime objective of the uniform syllabus is providing education to the students as per need of the modern time and consultation process with all stakeholders has been completed in this regard.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about Federal Directorate of Education and upgradation of educational institutions in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a special meeting of the allied parties of the ruling PTI on November 5 to discuss a strategy to counter the anti-government campaign of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

According to official sources, the Prime Minister has invited all allied parties including PML-Q, MQM, BAP and GDA to take them into confidence over the political, economic and security situation of the country in the wake of on-going anti-government campaign of the 11-party alliance of opposition parties.

The PM will also seek suggestions from the allied parties as to how the “anti-state” and anti-government narrative of PDM should be countered, a senior PTI leader said.

The prime minister yesterday also directed the spokespersons of the ruling party that the “anti-state” agenda of PDM should be countered effectively. The meeting also discussed the statement of PML-N leader and former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq given on the floor of the house about release of Indian pilot Abhinandan.

“PML-N itself is divided on the anti-state statement of Ayaz Sadiq,” PM was quoted as saying in the meetings of the spokespersons. PM told the participants that the public should be sensitized about the “anti-state” remarks of PML-N leader besides countering narrative of PDM at all public forums including rallies.

The PM told the meeting that country would badly affect if they got blackmailed in the hands of opposition who has vested interests and said that there would be no compromise on the on-going accountability process. PTI has also decided to hold a public rally on November 7 in district Hafizabad of Punjab to counter PDM.