Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a key meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on intensifying coronavirus condition in the country today (Tuesday).

According to sources, the members of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) will brief the premier over the current situation. Important decisions including closure of educational institutions are likely to be taken in the session.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 14 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 336,260. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,849.

According to the latest figures by the NCOC, 1,167 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 146,774 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 104,894 in Punjab, 39,749 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20,243 in Islamabad, 15,977 in Balochistan, 4,330 in Azad Kashmir and 4,293 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,633 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,372 in Punjab, 1,280 in KP, 152 in Balochistan, 222 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 98 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,514,827 coronavirus tests and 27,984 in last 24 hours. 315,446 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 728 patients are in critical condition.