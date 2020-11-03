Share:

Rawalpindi - The Wah Cantt police have arrested three persons in case of gang rape of a 13-year-old girl and locked them up, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

Police are looking for two other accomplices, Bilal and Mansoor, of the detained rapists, he said. The arrested accused have been identified as Kashif Shah, Zeeshan Mehmood and Amir Khan, he said.

According to him, father of victim girl lodged a complaint with Police Station Wah Cantt on October 29, 2020 stating that five men caught his 13-year-old daughter and took her to a house where they raped her. He said after committing the crime, the accused managed to escape from the scene. He asked police to register case against the rapists and to arrest them.

Police lodged First Information Report against the accused and started investigation, the spokesman said.

He added that three accused got arrested while manhunt has been launched for the two other accused.

“Police have produced the troika in a court of law and obtained their physical remand for further investigation,” he informed.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in a statement, said the police have held three rapists and would bring them to the book as per law. He said police are investigating the case from different angles.

He said violence against women and children would not be tolerated at any cost. He said the investigators have collected all the substantial evidences in the gang rape case and would produce before court to get the accused punished.