ISLAMABAD - The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested two street criminals and recovered snatched cash, six motorbikes and weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Zafar Iabal, ASIs Safdar Hussain, Fayyaz Hussain and others. This team arrested two gangsters identified as Ghulam Abbas s/o Muhammad Aslam, resident of Madina Colony District Sargodha and Imran s/o Muhammad Nawaz, resident of Chak 66 District Sargodha.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of crime in various areas of Ramna, Karachi Company and Golra police stations. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 12 outlaws including seven drug pushers and recovered huge cache of hashish, wine, stolen motorbike and weapons from them, the spokesman said.

Following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts against criminals and drug dealers/smugglers.

Following these directions, Kohsar police arrested two drug pushers namely Shahzad Anayat and Bilal Sadiq and recovered 2.260 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Bani Gala police arrested accused Mohsin and recovered 220 gram hashish from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested three drug pushers namely Muhammad Ikram, Sher Khan and Noor Zaman and recovered 1.085 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Khanna police arrested a drug pusher namely Khalil Ahmed and recovered 1.090 kilogram hashish from him, while police team also arrested accused Shahzad Massih and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Ramna police arrested a bootlegger namely Shahbaz and recovered 20 wine bottles and 80 tins of beer from him, while police team also arrested a bike lifter namely Bashrat Manzoor and recovered stolen motorbike from him. Golra police arrested accused Abid Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the police performance. DIG (Operations) has said that Islamabad police is accelerating all out efforts for safety and security of citizens. He also requested the citizens to inform police in case of any suspicious activity in their areas.