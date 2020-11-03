Share:

US voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the 2020 presidential and congressional elections, but uncertainty looms over when the results will be known, given a record influx of mailed-in ballots.

Live from New York City this Tuesday, 3 November, as voters head to polling stations to cast their ballots in the 59th US presidential election.

Americans are choosing between incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden to lead the country for the next four years.

The most recent polls ahead of the US presidential election showed that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with narrow leads over President Donald Trump in most key 'battleground' states.