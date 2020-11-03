Share:

SUKKUR - National Coordinator, Inter University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences, Murtaza Noor, called on Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, at VC secretariat, said a release on Monday.

Murtaza Noor apprised the vice chancellor that this consortium was solely promoting the soft image of the social sciences all over the country. He said that with the help of USAID, a state-of-art building would be constructed at SALU within short span of time in the name of student societies centre building.

This is first ever USAID building being constructed at SALU. He suggested the vice chancellor that a course on tolerance may be started in the department of teachers’ education, Institute of IR, Institute of Islamic Studies and department of media and communication studies as pilot project with the support of inter university consortium for the promotion of social sciences as collaborative work to sensitise the students. Moreover, trainings for faculty members will be organised with the help of this consortium.

Noor also suggested the vice chancellor to ink the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government College University, Lahore and The Islamia University, Bahawalpur for the youth engagements.

VC Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto commended the contribution of inter university consortium for the promotion of social sciences especially the role of USAID to establish this centre at our premises.

Dr Ibupoto said that he was determined for change and development. “We will extend full cooperation to this consortium,” he said and directed the activity plan for the construction of building including check list be prepared and periodic visits might be conducted to assure the quality of the construction work.