ISLAMABAD - Scores of people staged a protest demonstration on Monday against officials of Police Station (PS) Tarnol for allegedly implicating a man in a narcotics case. The protestors including old aged men and women, all belonging to Tarnol and suburbs assembled outside office of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad and shouted slogans and displayed placards against police officers stationed in PS Tarnol. “We want justice,” “The nexus between police and mafia is not accepted,” and “ASI Ishaq should be suspended” were the slogans mentioned on placards held by some protestors. Taking notice of the protest demo, some senior officers of Islamabad police came out and negotiated with the protestors. A protestor told media that some corrupt officials of PS Tarnol are supporting drug mafias in the area and whosoever lodges complaint against them is implicated in bogus case. He added a man namely Raja Bashir Ahmed was implicated in a fake narcotics case by an ASI Ishaq. “We are gathered here and staging protest to draw attention of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan towards corrupt police officers of PS Tarnol,” said another protestor. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saddar Circle Sajjad Ahmed Bukhari, however, when contacted by The Nation for his comments, said the capital police chief had taken notice of the protest demo and launched inquiry. “SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh has been appointed as inquiry officer by the IGP into allegations levelled by protestors against ASI Ishaq,” he said. He said ASI Ishaq held an alleged drug peddler namely Raja Bashir Ahmed and registered a case against him after recovering 1200 grams of Hashish.

This infuriated the area residents who staged a protest demonstration against police, he said.