KARACHI - Spokesperson of Sindh government and advisor for law, environment & coastal development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the action taken by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) is regrettable and this action is reprehensible.

Addressing a press conference in the committee room of the Sindh Assembly on Monday, he said that the public institutions were appreciated all over the world but, unfortunately, the situation here was looking the opposite. This institution is engaged in the service of humanity but in the new Pakistan there is no such thing as honour and respect. The rulers themselves are spoiling the sanctity of institutions.

Murtaza Wahab said that Imran Niazi’s priority was not the institutions of humanity. Imran Khan has made this new decision that the welfare institutions of Sindh should also be kept on his radar and it is unfortunate that such institutions and individuals are being targeted.

He said that the Institute of Cardiology was a federal hospital and was established sixty years ago. The Sindh government has revived the National Institute of Cardiology after the 18th amendment. Now the NICVD has spread from Karachi to ten districts. Now the patient does not have to come to Karachi for treatment. There is a facility in this city. The Sindh government provides the most expensive treatment facility free of cost through NICVD. The model of chest pain units in Pakistan is only in Sindh. There are 14 chest pain units in Karachi and four other districts. Chest pain units provide immediate cardiac care.

The Sindh government spokesperson said that in the year 2015, more than six lac patients were treated free of cost at the Cardiology Institute. About 730,000 patients were treated in 2016. As of August 2, 2012, more than one million patients have been treated. In these five years, 74 lac patients have been treated free of cost. At the Heart Institute, patients come from all over Pakistan, not just from Sindh.

Murtaza Wahab said that In Sha Allah PPP would be successful in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and after the elections NIVCD unit would be established in Gilgit. NICVD is a world recognised organisation. NICVD is the largest provider of primary angioplasty in the world. There is no other example of this kind of human service in the world. Despite all the conspiracies, NICVD will continue to serve humanity.

The Sindh government spokesperson said that the time to come belonged to Bilawal Bhutto. We will now expand NICVD hospitals across the country. He further said that NAB should be declared as Niazi Accountability Bureau. At present, inflation is on the rise in the country and food items are out of reach of the people. Imran Khan has done the same thing to the country’s economy as he has done to the Urdu language. Criticising the federal government, he said that they should be ashamed that the federal minister tweets on wheat import. These people have made the wheat exporting country a wheat importer. “We have no objection to the inquiry against NICVD but to the raid,” he said.

He said that the Prime Minister should give sugar to the nation instead of the Chinese revolution. The PM should now take notice of his notice. The people of the federal cabinet should come out of the threats. They need to improve their performance. “We condemn the threatening statement of the federal interior minister,” he said.