ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan yesterday turned down the petitions seeking review of the judgment to levy Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah conducted hearing of the review petitions of various textile mills, cotton mills, sugar mills, ceramics companies, chemicals, CNG filling stations, match factories, cement companies and aluminum industries regarding GIDC levy and dismissed the same with majority of two to one.

However, the bench allowed 60 months to industry and the commercial entities for recovery of remaining Rs416 billion.

On August 13, the top court of the country had directed in its judgment, “All industrial and commercial entities which consume gas for their business activities pass on the burden to their customers/ clients therefore all arrears of ‘Cess’ that have become due upto 31st July 2020 and had not been recovered so far shall be recovered by the companies responsible under the GIDC Act, 2015 to recover from their consumers.”