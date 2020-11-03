Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court (AC) on Monday summoned Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and other suspects in money laundering and assets beyond known sources of income cases for indictment on November 11.

AC Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others on expiry of their judicial remand term. At the start of proceedings, statements of the approvers were provided to the accused in accordance with court’s previous orders.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, the defence counsel, complained that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were opposition leaders in the National Assembly and provincial assembly, respectively, but they were brought to the court in armored vehicles despite their health issues.

He alleged the purpose of bringing his clients to the court in armored vehicle was to torture them mentally.

At this stage, Shehbaz Sharif also requested the court to provide him medical as well as other basic facilities in the prison. “Please arrange a physiotherapist for me,” he implored. Leader of the opposition in NA told the court his backache was so severe that he kept lying on floor in the jail, and could not even sit while inside armored vehicle.

The court asked him to move a separate application for the purpose. A special prosecutor submitted to the court a report on behalf of NAB Lahore about jail trial of the case, wherein the bureau had stated that it did not have any objection to the trial in jail as the court was empowered to do so.

The bureau further submitted that the court orders would be complied with in this matter. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till November 11 and extended judicial remand of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed application filed by Nusrat Shehbaz, Shehbaz Sharif’s wife, for permanent exemption from personal appearance in the case and summoned her on the next date of hearing.

The court had reserved verdict on the application after hearing arguments of the parties, on the last hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB had filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif’s family before the accountability court in the money laundering and assets beyond known means of income case. Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousaf Zai have been named accused in the reference consisting of 55 volumes.

According to the reference, the whole family committed massive money laundering of Rs7 billion.