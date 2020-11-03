Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said that the civil bureaucracy is a precious asset of the country.

Addressing a conclusion ceremony of the 30th Mid-Career Management Course at National Institute of Management in Quetta on Monday, he urged the participants of the course to discharge their responsibilities with honesty and sincerity.

He said that government was paying special attention to the development of Balochistan and Prime Minister will soon announce a special developmental package for the province. Meanwhile, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said yesterday the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was paying special attention to the ongoing development of Balochistan.

“Balochistan has immense potential however it has been neglected in the past, which has created a sense of deprivation among the people,” said Qasim Khan Suri, in a meeting with Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal.

The matters pertaining to ongoing development projects in Balochistan, problems being faced by the people of the province and the overall political and economic situation of the country were discussed during the meeting.

He expressed his confidence that a new era of development and prosperity in the province would usher after the completion of these projects. He also lauded the role the minister of defence production had played in development of Balochistan. Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal appreciated the deputy speaker’s keen interest in development of Balochistan and apprised him of the details of ongoing development projects in the province.

She said that substantial funds had been allocated for development of Balochistan in the current fiscal budget and the Federal Government in collaboration with the Provincial Government is working for the provision of basic amenities at their doorstep to the people of Balochistan.

She said that Under the China Pakistan economic corridor, a number of developmental projects were initiated in Balochistan, the completion of which will generate employment opportunities in the province and will uplift the living standards of the people. He assured the Deputy Speaker that no effort would be spared to ensure rights of the people and the development of the province.

The arrangements of the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to North Balochistan during the current month were also discussed.