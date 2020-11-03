Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition parties are frustrated adding that the elements bent upon weakening the national interest are devoid of intellect and wisdom. In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM maintained the opposition leaders lack political acumen adding that an unnatural alliance is going to disintegrate soon.

The opposition alliance has lost ground and it is better the opposition should realize facts, the CM advised.

Those who are talking against the institutions for the sake of regaining power are not loyal to the nation, he said. The politics demand dignity and suave behaviour and the indecent style of politics will not succeed. The state institutions are the pride of the nation and the PTI government will not let their respect down, the CM concluded.

PML-N MPA Azhar Abbas Chandia reposes trust in Punjab CM

Azhar Abbas Chandia, a PML-N MPA from Muzaffargarh, called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday. According to an official handout, he reposed trust in CM Usman Buzdar and strongly condemned the spate of contentious statements against the institutions.

He also apprised about the problems of the constituency and the CM assured to solve them on a priority basis. Naeem Abbas Chandia was also present. Talking on the occasion, the CM emphasised the institutions are the pride of the nation and any attempt to traduce them is, in fact, a conspiracy of weakening the country. Every such effort will be foiled with the support of the people, the CM warned. It is regrettable the opposition parties are bent upon weakening the democracy as their conduct is a clear negation of national interest. The PTI government will continue to support the institutions, the CM added. He stressed the government is fully engaged in serving the masses and genuine problems faced by the parliamentarians will be solved on a priority basis. No one will be allowed to interrupt the development process; he said and added the past governments deprived the small districts of development. The resources are provided for the development of Muzaffargarh and other districts of southern Punjab for the first time, he held. Azhar Abbas Chandia thanked the CM for solving the problems and giving respect to the parliamentarians.

CM TO CHAIR CABINET

MEETING TODAY

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called the 37th provincial cabinet meeting at his office today (November 3) to deliberate upon a 32 point agenda. Provincial ministers, special assistants, advisors, CS and secretaries will attend the meeting.

Condoles death of father

of Muhammad Asif

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the father of Muhammad Asif, senior stenographer posted in PR Section of the CM Office.

He has extended sympathies to the heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

CM condoles death of

Dr Ijaz Hassan Qureshi

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Dr Ijaz Hassan Qureshi, brother of famous journalist Altaf Hassan Qureshi. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.