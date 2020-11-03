Share:

ISLAMABAD - The residents of capital on Monday demanded of the authorities concerned for cleaning capital city’s stinking nullahs that have become constant nuisance for citizens.

Talking to APP, the citizens of some sectors including G-7, I-8 and I-10 have said in their complaint to the authorities that persistent odour and foul smell was prompting health related hazards.

When MCI Sanitation Director Sardar Khan Zimri was contacted about this issue, he said the local population living on both sides of nullahs was responsible for polluting these streams by throwing garbage.

“The MCI staff was paying regular visits to the areas and cleanliness drive was underway, the cleanliness of nullahs is carried out on regular basis,” he explained.

The Director further assured to evolve a mechanism for proper disposal of garbage and monitoring of the system besides charging heavy fines to the violators.

