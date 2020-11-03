Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, during his daylong visit to tribal district Mohmand yesterday, inaugurated the newly established Cadet College Mamad Gat.

Inspector General Frontier Corps North Major General Rahat Naseem, General Officer Commanding 45 Engineering Division Lt. Gen. Rafiq Ur Rahman, MNA Sajid Mohmand, former KP Governor Eng. Shaukat Ullah and other civil and military highups were present on the occasion.

The chief minister was given detailed briefing about different aspects of the cadet college. It was told that classes for Grade-VIII would commence from today in the college whereas higher secondary classes would be launched by March next year adding that initially 62 students had been given admission in the collage. It was further informed that Cadet College had been established with a total cost of Rs.984 million.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister termed the promotion of education sector in the province as top most priority of the provincial government and said that tangible steps were being taken under a well-devise strategy to enhance literacy ratio and strengthen the education system across the province. He said that as a result of the reforms initiatives of the provincial government, there had been substantial improvement in education sector.

The chief minister said that the newly established cadet college would play a vital role in imparting quality education to local youth at their doorstep, adding that it would prove to be a milestone in bringing about a revolution in education sector especially in the merged districts.

Touching upon the measures taken by his government in education sector, Mahmood Khan stated that the provincial government was spending a huge amount on the upgradation of existing education facilities and to provide missing facilities therein.

He remarked that thousands of qualified teachers had been inducted through a transparent competitive process to ensure the availability of teacher in all public sector schools. The Chief Minister assured allout support to the cadet college for its development and progress.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commandant Cadet College Mamad Gat Brig Zafar Iqbal highlighted various aspects of the college.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also visited a training center at Bhai Dag to witness training activities being conducted by the Frontier Corps to the police of newly merged districts.

Commandant Mohmand Rifles Col. Muhammad Jameel briefed the chief minister about the training activities being imported to the local police to raise it on modern lines.

Later, the chief minister also inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government Primary School Marez Khan and visited its various sections.