Back on July 12 2016, I had urged the US to abstain from spying on Pakistan through the Indian satellite under the cover of collecting weather data. I was right in my claim that the Indian satellite spectrum will be covering the Pakistan region and will put our security in danger as India is our arch-enemy. The Indo-USA agenda has now come out openly in public; that it is actually an open military partnership and both countries have given complete access to their data as well their military assets. I once again reiterate that India would never remain restricted to use the satellite for information on weather for the Pentagon, it would continue to facilitate India to maintain surveillance of all of Pakistan’s highly sensitive installations.

It looks like India and the USA are moving undercover for satellite spying and the USA used the excuse of weather intelligence and developed a spying satellite to assess military installations of both China and Pakistan. I had raised this issue earlier, that it is a clear-cut covert spying model by zooming in on Pakistan and China through the powerful devices. This joint technical development both by India and the USA had started building earlier in 2016 and the required gadgets were set up and tuned in on military bases/assets. I had warned the then government to raise it in the UN as well as with the USA to stop it well in time but in vain.

According to available information the USA had already completed this mission by July 2019 and this announcement was merely a formality to give full backing to India against China after India got a terrible defeat on the high mountains. It is a message to China also, that we have come to your neighbourhood to play some military games. This satellite military supply is a cover whereas India has sold out its soil to be used by Americans against China and Pakistan. The US and India are building a strong military defence against China and it looks like there was an understanding between PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump to complete this mission before the Presidential elections of the US. It has been fulfilled as American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper flew into New Delhi and signed BECA with their Indian counterparts.

The Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) has finalised the completion of four pacts of a strategic nature between the two countries. It is a strategic move of both countries against China and Pakistan. I have been advocating that Modi will take all the measures to pave the way for World War-III. In my article, “Indian designs of warcraft” published in this paper on May 29, 2020, I stated, “It looks like Modi is preparing a plan to create a conflict environment for WW-III in South Asia and he is creating a number of trigger points to give the ability to those who are waiting for this grand opportunity.” It is now public knowledge that the US and India signed a Military’s Rule Pact. The US’ move to share military data with India should be of graver concern for the whole region.

The agreement called Basic BECA was signed at the third edition of India-US’ 2+2 talks held in Delhi. The accord will enable India to access precision topographical, nautical, and aeronautical data and topographical images from US military satellites on a real-time basis. The data could be used for missiles and armed drones. I fear for regional strategic stability being disturbed by the advanced military hardware and technologies. India has already given its sea and some islands to the USA for military purposes. Pakistan ousted the USA from its airbases which were used against USSR which jeopardised our relations with USSR and now, India has handed over its soil to the USA against China and the time will come that the Indian public will curse PM Modi for carrying out this regional disbalancing act; it is like facilitating World War-III. The deal has been inked at a time when New Delhi is engaged in a border dispute with China that culminated in an armed conflict a few months ago, resulting in the deaths of over 20 Indian soldiers at the Ladakh border. This agreement has the following main points and my analysis is as under:

The pact facilitates interoperability of forces and ensures the exchange of sensitive, classified information—according to this agreement, both have full access to military classified data. This geospatial information, which will be supplemented by US satellites, will help in navigation and targeting of military assets. Basically, the military regional assets will be jointly monitored which will be used during wartime, and obviously, it is of no benefit for the normal Indian public. The information obtained can be in the form of maps, nautical and aeronautical charts, commercial and other unclassified imagery, geodetic, geophysical, geomagnetic, and gravity data—this means that both of them jointly collect the regional data and both countries have access even to geomagnetic data. Both countries claim that safeguards will be put in place so that it cannot be used by any third party. These safeguards are against China and Pakistan. The pact between the two sides was under discussion for over a decade as it started with the sharing of weather data whereas this secret development continued to the satisfaction of both the countries.

The Indian media states that the deal will enable India access to military-grade data “that can help draw up target coordinates. It is understood that the actions will be target oriented and the USA will use advanced drone and satellite technology which was used in Afghanistan and Pakistan against the Taliban during the war on terror. These coordinates can help direct missiles of the air-launched bomb and this means coordinates collected with help of India will be used by India for drones and other lesser guided missiles to target with most modern missile delivery systems. This act of defence cooperation between India and the US leads to the assessment that both the countries have now formed a war strategy against China. India has acquired advanced USA technology, enabling it to fulfil its desire of making airstrikes in the neighbourhood.

India’s increasing hostility against Pakistan and China and cold war between China and the USA has created a new Indian war base in South Asia endangering the peace of this region in particular, and in general for the world. Will the UN take notice of this serious development in South Asia which has not only imbalanced the region but also has increased the chances of war in the region? Will the UNSC take notice of this non-stop arms race in the region?

Authors Note: Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not necessarily to reflect the views or opinions of my party.

Senator Rehman Malik

The writer is former Interior Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Chairman of Think Tank “Global Eye”. He is the author of four books and his fifth book is about to get published. He can be reached at: rmalik1212@gmail.com, Twitter

@Senrehmanmalik