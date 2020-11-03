Share:

LAHORE - Fashion designer FaizaSaqlain works her magic on luscious velvets for her new collection named, Ghuncha and we are swooning over these sets featuring gorgeous silver and light gold details. This sumptuous fabric velvet can be elegant and luxurious, but it doesn’t have to be – velvet fits well into casual and formal, both looks, especially if you want to give them a fashionable twist. Velvet fashion comes in shapes and sizes, but a velvet dress might be your most prudent purchase when it comes to creating standout party looks.