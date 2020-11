Share:

LAHORE - Police said it had recovered two bodies enclosed in a box from a house in Johar Town on Monday. Police said both the men were murdered before enclosing their corpses in a box. The deceased have been identified as Sher Khan and Shahzad. Police said Sher Khan worked as a driver at Shahzad’s place. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary while forensic experts reached at site of the incident and started collecting evidences.