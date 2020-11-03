Share:

SUKKUR - The Khairpur police led by SSP Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi, fired at in the Bhindo Katcha area on late night of Sunday. After three hours of firing between the police and criminals, the police recovered two bodies and three injured from a ground. Police shifted the dead and injured to a hospital where those killed were identified as Sajjan Narejo and Abdul Rasheed Narejo, while Asad Narejo and Zulfiqar Narejo were among those injured. Three Kalashankovs, three shotguns and bullets were recovered from their possession. According to SSP Khairpur, the investigation from the arrested suspects was underway while the dead and injured were the associates of the notorious criminal Ahamado Narejo.

Disaster risk

reduction awareness day marks in Sukkur

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Monday has organised International Disaster Risk Reduction and National Disaster awareness event. Addressing the event, Ms Rubina Kayani said that lack of funding had hampered precautionary and mitigation activities for various hazards. She said lack of coordination among departments during calamities had emphasised upon them to increase their coordination to minimise losses in case of any mishap. She stressed on implementation and enforcement of building codes policy as to reduce future damages by natural calamities. She said that earthquake and other natural calamities not only affected human lives but also severely damaged socio-economic fabric of the society. Fayaz Chana, Muhammad Saleem Bhutti, Riaz Hussain Samo and others also spoke on the occasion.