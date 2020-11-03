Share:

KARACHI - Two street criminals were caught red-handed by the citizens in Bahadurabad area on Monday. According to details, the robbers were looting a car driver, when a citizen hit them with his car. As a result, both the robbers got injured and were caught by the citizens. The arrested robbers were handed over to the police after subjecting them to torture by the angry citizens. The police have recovered looted valuables and weapons from the custody of the arrested.