Share:

Peshawar - The 11th annual Vintage and Classic Cars Rally 2020 will start from Khyber Rifles Mess in Khyber district on November 7.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) and Classic Land Rover are jointly organising the thrilling event. Ancient and unique cars from 1930 to 1970 models, including Mercedes, Ford, Chevrolet, Mustang, MG, V.W, Mini and others are part of the rally.

After the rally from Khyber district, a colourful grand show of Vintage and Classic cars will be arranged at the Peshawar Services Clubon November 8. The show would start at 10am and finish by 4pm.

The participants of the car rally from Karachi and elsewhere would come to Multan, while the classic car racers from Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore would join them in the second leg of their journey. In the third leg, the racers from Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore would leave for the tourist resort Khanpur, which is the final destination of the rally.

The launch of the 11th annual Vintage and Classic Car Rally 2020 from Khyber district is aimed at highlighting the importance of scenic places and tourism in the merged districts to lure more tourists to the serene sites.

Classic Land Rover Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Asim Durrani said that organising the rally and grand show were aimed at providing an opportunity of enjoyment to the entertainment starved people of Peshawar and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.