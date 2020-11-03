ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz said the government will continue providing all possible facilities for development and promotion of media industry as it fully believes in freedom of expression. In a statement to congratulate newly-elected office-bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association, he said electronic media was playing key role in decision and opinion-making, and keeping the people abreast with current situation. The minister expressed hope that the newly-elected leadership of PBA will work for resolution of problems being faced by the media industry, especially journalists and media workers, with full devotion.
Staff Reporter
November 03, 2020
