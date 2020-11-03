Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for In­formation and Broadcast­ing Syed Shibli Faraz said the government will con­tinue providing all pos­sible facilities for devel­opment and promotion of media industry as it fully believes in freedom of ex­pression. In a statement to congratulate newly-elected office-bearers of Pakistan Broadcast­ers Association, he said electronic media was playing key role in deci­sion and opinion-making, and keeping the people abreast with current situation. The minister expressed hope that the newly-elected leadership of PBA will work for reso­lution of problems being faced by the media indus­try, especially journalists and media workers, with full devotion.