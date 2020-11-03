Share:

ISLAMABAD - European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Monday said women’s role in policing was pivotal for stopping human trafficking in Asia as well as in the Middle East. She was addressing a six-day training session (Nov 2 to 6) organised for female police officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Punjab police. Highlighting the importance of women’s role in policing, she said that representation of the fair sex in police and other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) brought with it many benefits for them.

“Women police officers are able to connect with communities on a different level-and their presence can help improve internal team dynamics,” she said. She stressed the need for giving more representation to women in the LEAs in order to make justice more accessible to a broader spectrum of the society. Replying to a question, Kaminara said combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling was the EU and the United Nations’ top priorities.

Earlier, Jeremy Milsom, Representative, UNODC Pakistan, in a welcome address, said, “As a woman who is raising a family while pursuing a career, you face the challenge of doing two full-time jobs at once. Yet your positions as law enforcement officers place additional burden on you at work and at home, requiring you to intervene, console, and protect other families while also maintaining peace within your community. We deeply admire the dedication, skills and enthusiasm you bring to both these tasks.”

Compliance with social distancing and other standard operating procedures (SOPs) was ensured at the event in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.