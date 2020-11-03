Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid received six Biosafety cabinets donated by World Health Organization (WHO) at the Laboratory of TB Control Programme, Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, here on Monday. Primary and Secondary Healthcare department’s Secretary Captain (retired), Usman Younis, World Health Organization representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, officials of TB Control Programme, Rafia Haider, Dr Jamshed and other officials of the department were also present on this occasion. The Health Minister said, “We are grateful to the WHO for giving away Biosafety cabinets which will significantly enhance our capacity to perform coronavirus and other tests a great deal. All of these Biosafety Cabinets will be installed at different BSL-3 Labs in Punjab.

The testing capacity is increased by around 600 tests a cabinet apiece in a day. Currently 16 BSL Labs are performing corona tests in public sector and overall more than 50 labs in Punjab have the capacity to perform corona tests. The WHO has always been supportive in challenges. The government is implementing corona SOPs in accordance with the WHO guidelines to control virus transmission. The second wave of Corona Pandemic is much more severe globally than the first wave. Europe is re-imposing lockdowns as winter comes. We have already scaled up the capacity to fight epidemics and pandemics in Punjab. Our facilities are well prepared, our doctors have learnt so much and we have developed a capacity to fight the pandemic.” WHO representative Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala said that WHO would continue to support Pakistan. He appreciated the Punjab Health Minister for taking measures to control the pandemic.

Yasmin takes citizens’ feedback at Sahulat bazaar

Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Sahulat Bazaar Shadman to review the prices and quality of essential commodities here on Monday. The Minister was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan and members of the Market Committee. The Minister visited different stalls and checked the prices and quality of the edibles and essential commodities. The Minister talked to different visitors and families and inquired from them about their experience. Overall citizens expressed satisfaction on the arrangement.

The Minister said that on directions from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the quality and prices of different items is being continuously monitored.

We are trying to provide maximum relief to common man.

The purpose of these visits is to ensure supply of daily commodities to people on affordable prices.

All the Assistant Commissioners are visiting the bazaars to ensure the availability of the commodities.

We are taking action against hoarders and profiteers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to provide maximum relief to people. Overall, people have given positive feedback yet we are still working on improving the services. Flour, Sugar, pulses, fruits, vegetables, meat and other items are available at cheaper prices than the markets.

In all Sahulat Bazaars, the corona SOPs are being implemented in letter and spirit.”