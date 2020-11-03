Share:

MITHI - A young man committed suicide in Tharparkar district on Monday after he was denied buying the smart phone from his parents. According to details, an incident occurred in village Daanto of Nangar Parkar Taluka when 20-year old Hashim s/o Dewji kolhi ended his life by hanging himself. Police handed over body of youth to the heirs after completing legal formalities. Meanwhile, the father of youth told that his son asked to get a smart phone but when his demand was turned down he took extreme step.