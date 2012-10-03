MANDI BAHAUDDIN - The Japanese government has sanctioned a grant of $105,800 for construction of Maternity Hospital, said former MPA Hameeda Waheed talking to mediamen here the other day. She said that a piece land measuring 2 kanal had been purchased in Mohalla Arifabad where the hospital project would be completed within six months. She said that she had received the grant from Japanese Embassy and construction work would start soon.

The former MPA said that according to an estimate, about 6000 women get pregnant per month in Mandi Bahauddin. About 4 per cent of them get maternity treatment from government hospitals and the remaining 96 per cent have to visit private hospitals or quacks where some of them die because of not finding proper medical care and treatment. She said that being mother she could realised the problems faced by poor woman folk of the district during pregnancy. She said the hospital on its completion would contribute towards providing specialized treatment to pregnant women.