



ISLAMABAD - ‘Pakistan in the Era of Turbulent Diplomacy’, a unique book authored by an experienced diplomat Ambassador Dr Samiullah Koreshi, was launched here at a seminar organised by Institute of Strategic Studies on Tuesday.

The seminar was chaired by former secretary general, minister of foreign affairs, ambassador Akram Zaki. Zaki, in his concluding remarks on Dr Koreshi’s book, said that it’s a unique book and it is not a conventional book. He portrayed very briefly the period of crusade as well as the three perspectives of Muslim Movements. He said it is time for reflections for all civilisations. There should be no confrontation and capitulation, dialogue and cooperation must be done for coexistence.

Sharing his remarks about the book, Admiral (Retd) Iftikar Ahmed Sirohey, former chief of naval staff and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, said that author speaks with authority and conviction in his book. He briefly covered the jealousy of creation of Pakistan, Ali brother’s struggle related to creation of Pakistan, creation of All-India Muslim League etc. He also covered the late PM Liaquat Ali Khan’s visit to the US and Pakistan’s role in the freedom of other Muslim countries. Following this, Dr Muhammad Ikram Azam, Honorary Chairman Pakistan Futuristics Foundation, shared his views on the book said that Dr Koreshi’s book is incisively insightful and Islamic futuristic in its manifest and message. It is not just panoramic in its sweep; it is also encyclopaedic in its existential ambience and global outreach.

Earlier, in his presentation, Dr Koreshi said the book deals with the problems for Pakistan and our region in this Era of Turbulent Diplomacy. He said that this Diplomacy raised its head with the weakening of the Soviet Union due to the Afghan War. It emboldened US to go to the Gulf War. After Soviet Union’s defeat in Afghanistan, began the era of US-NATO military diplomacy implementing its objectives using military mussels of its own and NATO, for recreation of the map of this Muslim region. The driving force of this new policy is “Islamophobia.” He said “Islamophobia appeared in the West before the 9/11 tragedy. He further said that the US and NATO wishes to restructure Muslim Societies according to their specifications.

Dr. Koreshi also discussed US plans to build India a regional Super Power, and is behind the quick attempts to create Pakistan’s friendly relations with India without settling Kashmir and Water issues, and to accept India’s hegemony.

Dr. Koreshi in his book also looks back at Pakistan’s foreign policy from 1947 to 1977 and for a brief period latter, to refute the totally false statements that Pakistan has always been subservient to the US. He also suggested that Coexistence with Muslims is the only sensible course for the West to adopt. Furthermore, he said that there is a need for Pakistan to shift its policy in step with time and join new trend. It is vital to be associated with a group of like-minded countries. Dr. Koreshi said that Pakistan is a regional power and does not need to depend on aid.

Later, the Chairman ISSI, Ambassador Gul Hanif thanked Ambassador Dr Samiullah Koreshi for his enlightening presentation on his book and other guests for their valuable remarks on the book. He said it’s a great pleasure to launch a book on subject relevant to Pakistan.