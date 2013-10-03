SHEIKHUPURA

The body of a seven-year-old boy who was kidnapped was found in Kot Abdul Malik locality. According to Factory Area Police that some passers-by spotted that a body of a child who was later identified as Mehmood. The motive behind the murder could not be ascertained so far.

FACTORY SEALED: On the direction of DCO Ali Jan Khan, the District Agriculture Department has launched a crackdown on those involved in the manufacturing of counterfeited pesticide, fertilizers and sealed a factory here the other day. According to Agriculture Department, a team with police personnel conducted a raid on fake fertilizers manufacturing factory situated at Momin Pura and seized 225 bags of counterfeited fertilizers, pesticide and sealed the factory.