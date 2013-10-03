AFP (PARIS): The world’s population will rise to 9.7 billion in 2050 from the current level of 7.1 billion and India will overtake China as the world’s most populous nation, a French study said Wednesday. A bi-annual report by the French Institute of Demographic Studies (Ined) projected there would be 10 to 11 billion people on the planet by the end of the century. The projections ran parallel to forecasts by the United Nations, the World Bank and other prominent national institutes.